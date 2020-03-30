Conference, the Voice Conferencing Service from CPaaS Provider Melrose Labs Launched in the UK

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melrose Labs, the Edinburgh-based cloud communications provider, has launched in the UK their voice conferencing service, Conference, a service that is a key enabler of remote working and collaboration. The service allows teams and other groups to have meetings via telephone for free or at low call rates, and for free via the web.

The Conference service has a capacity for up to 100 participants, high-quality wideband audio and the ability for participants to join calls via telephone and the web. The service can be used by businesses of any size, government, healthcare providers, educational establishments, social groups, clubs and religious groups. With instant sign-up on the melroselabs.com website, the service is immediately available to new customers.

Conference accounts each have a non-geographic dial-in telephone number that when called by participants will take them directly into the conference call without the need to enter a conference ID. Customers may request options such as PIN protection of their conference room, and for a monthly charge, a geographic dial-in telephone number in place of the non-geographic number.

Mark Hay, CEO/CTO and Founder of Melrose Labs, said of the new service: "We have fast-tracked our Conference service due to the extremely high demand for services that aid remote working, resulting from the fight against COVID-19. We have aimed to deliver a service that strikes a balance between commercial prudence and delivering a quality and reliable service that can be used for free."

Conference is one of two Melrose Labs Voice Gateway services available for free in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The other service, CloudPBX, is a hosted PBX service that enables staff located in an office or working remotely to be part of the same business phone system.

In the two weeks since Conference was released, many organisations are making use of it, including local authorities, trade groups, advice bureaus, religious groups, schools, utilities and healthcare providers.

To learn more about Melrose Labs Conference, visit melroselabs.com/conference.

About Melrose Labs

Melrose Labs is a cloud communication services provider in fixed-line, mobile, internet and satellite communications. Our services help businesses communicate better with their staff and customers, and increase their success.

Our service portfolio is diverse and spans Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). The primary focus across these mediums is voice and messaging, with a range of APIs for simple and complex tasks, and sophisticated services for mobile marketing, emergency notification and cloud PBX. Messaging services include rich messaging, SMS, email, social media and chat.

Melrose Labs was founded in August 2019 by Mark Hay, the founder and former owner and CEO/CTO of Hay Systems Ltd / HSL Mobile, the UK-based SMS aggregator. Mark Hay founded HSL Mobile in 1999 and sold the business to LINK Mobility Group of Oslo, Norway in December 2018. Mark Hay brings over 20 years of experience in providing communication services to organisations such as DHL, BAA, Capgemini, Goldman Sachs, John Lewis, IKEA, NCR and NHS.

Melrose Labs is a privately held company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

