

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The UBS Group AG (UBS) announced that its AGM will take place on 29 April 2020. The company noted that it will not be possible to physically participate in the AGM. Voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy. The AGM will be held in German and broadcast live in both English and German.



The company stated that Nathalie Rachou and Mark Hughes are nominated for election to the Board at the AGM. David Sidwell, Isabelle Romy and Robert Scully will not stand for re-election. As previously communicated, the Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of $0.73 in cash per share for fiscal 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

