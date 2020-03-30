ROKiT Phones Announces 12 Months Unlimited Free Calls to Help People Stay Connected

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Phones, creators of affordable glasses-free 3D smartphones, has announced a special offer of unlimited free calls through their ROKiT Talk service, for all new and existing customers, for 12 months.

The ROKiT Talk free and unlimited calls package enables users, via an internet connection, to call mobile phones and landlines free of charge in the UK and to 60 countries worldwide.

Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT Phones said "To help people in these unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in, we want to ensure that all our existing and new customers are able to make unlimited calls, free of charge, for the next 12 months to their friends, families and colleagues around the world."

"With COVID-19 wreaking havoc, staying connected with family and loved ones is now more important than ever," added Michael Coombes, Chief Executive Officer of ROKiT Phones. "What makes ROKiT Talk so special is that all you need is a Wi-Fi connection to call people from your ROKiT Phone directly to their mobile phone or landline without worrying about bill shock. There's no need for caller and recipient to be on a compatible App, you can simply use the keypad to call any number not saved in your contacts. This tech will also help people living in locations with poor mobile network connectivity. At this incredibly challenging time ROKiT Talk will help more people to stay in touch, more often and free of charge."

With their initial purchase of an affordable ROKiT Phone, users will receive 12 months unlimited free ROKiT Talk and access to ROKiT's unique Value Added Services including three months free vehicle breakdown and recovery, SWAPiT ROKiT broken phone replacement and personal injury cover.

ROKiT Phones iO 3D smartphone is now available for an up-front cost of just £69.00 (RRP £139.99) while the top-of-the-range iO Pro 3D is now available for an up-front cost of just £99.00 (RRP £249.99) with an optional monthly payment plan thereafter. For more information, please visit www.ROKiTphones.com.

How does ROKiT Talk work?

When you receive your shiny new ROKiT smartphone and have completed set-up, open the pre-installed App called ROKiT Launch Control. Register (a one-time requirement) with your mobile phone number, click on ROKiT Talk, which reveals a red phone keypad and you're ready to go. That's it, you're free to make free calls.

