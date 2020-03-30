New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 March 2020. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Agillic ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060955854 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGILC ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 8,286,900 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 223,958 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 8,510,858 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 19.20 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151244 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Tofte & Company, Sasja Dalgaard, tel. +45 26 10 08 77