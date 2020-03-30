TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2020 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in February 2020 decreased 16.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2020]CX-5: 30,392 units (down 19.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,833 units (down 21.4%)CX-30: 9,288 units2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2020 decreased 30.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in February 2020]CX-30: 11,895 unitsMAZDA3: 4,717 units (down 51.5% year on year)MAZDA2: 4,223 units (down 58.4%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in February 2020 decreased 10.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 4.1% total market share (down 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2020]CX-30: 3,707 unitsCX-5: 2,982 units (down 27.0% year on year)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,412 units (down 34.0%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2020 decreased 15.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in February 2020]CX-5: 29,836 units (down 17.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 10,462 units (down 29.1%)CX-30: 6,285 unitsIV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in February 2020 decreased 14.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in February 2020]CX-5: 30,832 units (down 13.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 15,504 units (down 31.6 %)CX-30: 15,349unitsAbout MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.