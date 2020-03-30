Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to February 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.February 2020Sales ResultsToyota- Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of decrease- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fifth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of decrease- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fifth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decreaseProduction ResultsToyota- Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease- Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Worldwide production: Fifth consecutive month of decrease- Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyota- Third consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Third consecutive month of decreaseFor the full press release, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.