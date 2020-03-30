

* Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded * Includes imports to Japan

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2020 SummaryDomestic Production- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019; 93.3% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 82.1% year-on-yearTotal Production- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019; 87.1% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 75.5% year-on-yearExports- First monthly year-on-year increase in seven months since July, 2019; 101.8% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas Production- Asia (51,479 units: 82.0% year-on-year )Exports- Asia (816 units; 52.2% year-on-year)- North America (13,661 units; 169.4% year-on-year)- Europe (10,192 units; 73.1% year-on-year)