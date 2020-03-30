

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices rose in February, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in February.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 4.7 percent annually in February. Prices for mining and quarrying industry and manufacturing output by 3.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices rose 3.1 percent annually in February and non-domestic market prices declined 1.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1.0 percent in February.



