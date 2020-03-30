

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported a sharp decline in worldwide sales in February to 733,305, down 4.6 percent from the comparable period. The worldwide sales of Toyota were down 3.7 percent to 651,868. Total sales outside Japan decreased 3.1 percent to 542,886.



For February, the car maker recorded 12.2 percent decline in worldwide production to 762,802, while production outside Japan were down 12 percent. Toyota division production was reduced by 13.8 percent to 625,750, while Daihatsu was down 0.1 percent and Hino by 31 percent.



