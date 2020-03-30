The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% between 2020-2024

The report, global natural gas refueling stations market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and technology for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Cummins Inc. Dover Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. Indraprastha Gas Ltd. L'Air Liquide SA Royal Dutch Shell Plc Total SA UGI Corp.



Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand units, 2020-2024)

CNG size and forecast 2019-2024

LNG size and forecast 2019-2024

Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units, 2020-2024)

Fast-fill stations size and forecast 2019-2024

Time-fill stations size and forecast 2019-2024

Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market Geographic Outlook (Volume, Thousand units, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Rising demand for cleaner fuels will drive the natural gas refueling stations market

With growing global carbon emissions, particularly from the transport sector, countries have increased their focus on using more renewable alternatives to fossil fuels such as natural gas and biomethane. This has also led to an increased deployment of natural gas in the transportation sector as natural gas is a clean and affordable alternative to diesel, gasoline, and fuel oil.

Rise in adoption of NGVs An emerging trend in the natural gas refueling stations market

The benefits of low operating costs and the reduction in vehicle emissions have increased the adoption of both commercial and passenger natural gas vehicles fleets. This has resulted in the original equipment manufacturers such as GM, Ford, Fiat, Volvo, and Audi to offer light, medium, heavy vehicles that are powered by natural gas. The use of natural gas as a fuel in the transportation sector is driven by the production of natural gas-powered engines for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Furthermore, the growing popularity of natural gas vehicles and vehicles that can be natural gas retrofitted has driven companies such as GM and Ford to introduce certified natural gas conversion systems. This is further expected to boost market demand during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on energy security

Rising use of natural gas in the transportation sector

Government support for NGV infrastructure

