

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales growth eased in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales in volume terms rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 6.2 percent increase in January. In December, sales rose 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 2.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



In value terms, retail sales grew 6.7 percent annually in February and fell 0.6 percent from a month ago.



