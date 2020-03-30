KC Wearable Launches COVID-19 Symptom Detector

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Wearable, a leading smart wearable technology and innovation company, is today launching its smart helmet for fast-screening fevers in public spaces in the fight against COVID-19.

Every corner of society and the economy will need to do its part to get through the current pandemic. Whilst medical technology won't solve all the problems, it can and will be crucial.

The KC Wearable Smart Helmet allows the user to monitor up to 13 people's temperatures at any one time, with up to 200 individuals being scanned per minute. This could prove vital as governments around the world seek to curb the spread, and potential re-emergence, of COVID-19.

Following significant success in China, the helmet is now launching internationally. With over 80 million people already scanned to date, it has consistently proven its accuracy (over 96%) and straightforward utility. This is particularly important given that the KC helmet is designed to be used everywhere - from hospitals and airports to parks and pubs. As countries and communities move beyond self-isolation, transitioning in a safe and responsible way will be vital.

Dr Jie Guo, Global Head at KC Wearable, said, "COVID-19 continues to pose unparalleled challenges to our way of life around the world. Amidst the chaos, there are two overriding priorities. Firstly, protecting the health and safety of our citizens; and then getting back to our normal way of life. The KC helmet is our first step in achieving both aims."

The KC Wearable Smart Helmet's flexibility and adaptability are key markers that differentiate it from more traditional infrared thermal imagers. This means, the helmet can be worn by the user or fixed on a tripod, as well as being usable day or night. Results can be tracked and illustrated on a screen in real time, and also shared on an individual basis with those being scanned.

This early success has already led to the helmet securing orders from Asia, Europe and Africa.

To find out more about the KC Wearable Smart Helmet, please visit the following website: https://www.kcwearable.com/enpc/index.html.

Testimonials:

From Shenzhen People's Hospital: "This smart helmet is very good. It exponentially improved our work efficiency. It can not only measure the body temperature, but also directly match the data of patients' information by scanning the QR code. It's simple and convenient."

From Zhangjiajie Park: "This smart helmet ensures the safety of tourists through high-tech. By wearing smart helmets, the security guard can measure temperature in batches. In two minutes, they can screen hundreds of people without contact. This greatly improves the efficiency of fever screening and reduces the waiting time for tourists. It brings convenience to our work."

About KC Wearable:

KC Wearable, is a company with a passion to innovate. Founded by five colleagues with postgraduate degrees from top universities, KC has operations in many different high technology industries including aerospace, communications, Artificial Intelligence and more.

Over the course of several years, they have built a global community of innovation that has one clear purpose: making the world better for all people. They have brought together companies and technologies across the globe from many different industries who share ideas, technology and vision to achieve this and through our co-operation, they have been able to achieve extraordinary goals ranging from providing connectivity to millions in Southeast Asia to directly saving lives in China.

For more information, please visit https://www.kcwearable.com/enpc/index.html.