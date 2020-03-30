Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
30.03.20
12:39 Uhr
13,700 Euro
-0,300
-2,14 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,500
13,640
12:40
13,500
13,660
12:40
PR Newswire
30.03.2020 | 12:16
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JinkoSolar donates 1,000,000 masks worldwide in the battle against virus outbreak

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it will donate one million face masks and other protective equipment items to several countries severely affected by Covid-19 including Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Britain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Portugal and Norway. The first batch of 50,000 has been packaged and shipped out on March 29th through green passage for export aid equipment under the assistance of local governments, Red Cross and other charity organizations.

This mass donation from JinkoSolar complements its ongoing efforts to support those countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The donations come at a time when governments are struggling to procure enough masks to supply hospitals, health care workers and others in critical and vulnerable professions. JinkoSolar said it will deliver these already-prepared one million masks to health care institutions in those epicenter regions in the coming week and would not decline direct requests for aid from hospitals.

This move follows the company's 12 million RMB donations to China Red Cross in Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Shanghai to set up a special funding to fiscally support medical and health care workers who had been working in the frontier line curing infected patients and saving lives.

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire