Last day of trading new shares in the temporary ISIN in Bavarian Nordic A/S (ISIN DK0061268711, Bavarian Nordic Nye) will be 31 March 2020. At Nasdaq the merger of new shares from the temporary ISIN into DK0015998017 (BAVA) will take effect as per 1 April 2020. ISIN: DK0015998017 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change 32,389,065 shares (DKK 323,890,650) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 25,911,252 shares (DKK 259,112,520) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,300,317 shares (DKK 583,003,170) --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3333 --------------------------------------------------------- Trading of the company's new temporary shares in temporary ISIN DK0061268711 (BANO N) has been conditional due to a right in the Underwriting Agreement according to which the offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook has been added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until merger of shares in the temporary ISIN with shares in the permanent ISIN. The company has today announced that the offering will not be withdrawn. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=766314