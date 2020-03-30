Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Tradegate
30.03.20
10:46 Uhr
14,500 Euro
-0,445
-2,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,555
14,685
12:44
14,595
14,705
12:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S14,500-2,98 %