

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production growth eased in February, while retail sales grew sharply, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.3 percent increase in January.



Energy output grew 12.7 percent annually in February, while production in intermediate and investment declined 0.8 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.8 percent in February, after a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales accelerated 8.1 percent annually in February, following a 4.0 percent rise in January. This was the strongest seen in the year.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 3.0 percent in February, following a 2.4 percent rise in the previous month.



