Internet Gambling Win Increased 20.7% from December

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on March 18, 2020, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ("PGCB") of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of February 2020 in Pennsylvania.

Highlights from the PGCB include:

Internet Gaming Win was $19.5 million in February, reflecting an increase of 39.6% from the prior sequential month. This compares to: $14.0 million for the month of January; $10.6 million for the month of December; and $9.7 million for the month of November.

Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately $294.1 million for the month of February, compared to: $308.6 million for the month of January; $297.4 million for the month of December; and $266.7 million for the month of November.

Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts) for the month of February were $10.8 million. This compares to: $26.7 million for the month of January; $14.5 million for the month of December; and $17.3 million for the month of November.

Gross amount of money accepted in wagers Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the PGCB, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

