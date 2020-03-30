Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHZH ISIN: US15677J1088 Ticker-Symbol: CQL 
Stuttgart
30.03.20
08:24 Uhr
43,600 Euro
-1,200
-2,68 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,400
44,400
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CERIDIAN HCM
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC43,600-2,68 %