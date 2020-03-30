New Dayforce technology, offered free-of-charge, helps employers monitor COVID-19 exposure among their employees

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced the launch of Dayforce Safety Monitor, one of several new Dayforce innovations and enhancements designed to help businesses manage the impact of COVID-19 on their employees and operations.

As the crisis evolves, Dayforce Safety Monitoris designed to give businesses a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on their workforce, while enabling fast and accurate communications to employees. Using Dayforce, employees can report their COVID-19 status and allow their employer to effectively monitor their location, understand their movement, and identify potential exposure to coworkers. In addition, up-to-date location-based notifications can inform employees about important safety information. This new technology is available now and offered free to Dayforce customers.

"In an unprecedented crisis like this one, businesses are met with the challenge of acting quickly and with confidence to maintain critical business operations, while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of employees," said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. "Dayforce Safety Monitor gives both employers and employees the tools they need to monitor the potential spread of COVID-19 within the workforce in real-time, enabling businesses to better manage this crisis both inside and outside their walls."

In addition to the Dayforce Safety Monitor, Ceridian is making COVID-19 related training content available, free-of-charge, to all Dayforce customers and prospects. These valuable learning resources address COVID-19 preparedness and spread prevention, management of remote teams and communications, and anxiety and mental health issues in the workplace. Ceridian is also enabling customers to configure their pay and time off policies to align with evolving government legislation as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

