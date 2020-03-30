uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor events in April:
- Stifel CNS Day Virtual Conference, Wednesday April 1, 2020.
• David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will participate in the panel discussion, "A Deep Dive into Disease Modifying Strategies in Huntington's Disease", on Wednesday April 1st at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in the panel discussion, "The Promise and Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy in CNS" on Wednesday April 1st at 10:45 a.m. EDT.
- SunTrust Corporate Access Call Series: After the Dust Settles, Friday April 3, 2020.
• Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, and Maria Cantor (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-maria-cantor.php), senior vice president investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in SunTrust's conference call series, "After the Dust Settles" on Friday April 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
- 2020 Virtual Biotech Corporate Access Day hosted by Wells Fargo, April 7&9, 2020.
• Members of uniQure's management team will be available for virtual investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 7th.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
