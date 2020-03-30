

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the U.S. FDA has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for Taltz injection, 80 mg/mL for the treatment of pediatric patients (ages 6 to under 18) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.



Taltz was approved by the FDA in March 2016 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The FDA approved Taltz for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis in December 2017 and for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis in August 2019.



