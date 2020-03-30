Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856584 ISIN: US4448591028 Ticker-Symbol: HUM 
Tradegate
27.03.20
20:30 Uhr
270,00 Euro
-6,00
-2,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,00
270,00
14:09
268,00
270,00
14:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA
HUMANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMANA INC270,00-2,17 %