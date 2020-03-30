An Indo-Malay research group has sought to define the best conditions for developing large scale solar projects at airports. The researchers provided insight on glare analysis as well as design and performance.Developing utility scale solar on airport sites reduces the carbon footprint of such infrastructure but can also interfere with airspace and generate glare and radar interference. Researchers from Malaysia's Universiti Malaysia Pahang and the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal, in India, have sought to model how best to install solar in such complex, challenging environments. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...