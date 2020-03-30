

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The 2020 North American International Auto Show, known as Detroit auto show, has been canceled as the venue is being converted into a field hospital to treat coronavirus or COVID-19 patients. The auto show, which was scheduled in June this year, will now be held on June 11, 2021.



The Auto Show, a major event in Michigan, is being conducted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association or DADA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency chose the venue, TCF Center, to become a field hospital for COVID-19 cases for at least six months.



Bloomberg quoted NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts as saying, 'Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.'



Ford Motor Co. said it fully supports NAIAS organizers in their postponement.



Michigan is now considered as the emerging hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic with 132 deaths and 5,486 confirmed cases as of Sunday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered residents to remain at home or in their place of residence from March 24 through April 13.



The Detroit Auto Show was conducted in January from 1989 to 2019, but changed this year to summer to avoid clash with other events as well as to offer outdoor events, including test drives, and demonstrations of self-driving cars.



The 2021 show will include all the events planned for this year, including the outdoor activities. The Public Show will be from June 19 to 26 next year.



Meanwhile, the New York International Auto Show, which is scheduled in August and September, is expected to proceed as planned, despite New York being the epicenter of coronacases in the U.S.



