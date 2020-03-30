

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said that British Airways has extended its US dollar secured Revolving Credit Facility for one year to 23 June 2021 from 23 June 2020. The amount available under the extended facility is $1.38 billion.



IAG has total undrawn general and committed aircraft financing facilities equivalent to 2.1 billion euros currently, compared to 1.9 billion euros at the end of 2019. IAG has not drawn down on any of its facilities.



IAG said it continues to have strong liquidity with cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits of 7.2 billion euros as at 27 March. Total cash and undrawn facilities are currently 9.3 billion euros.



In addition, the Group said it is exploring a number of operational and treasury initiatives to improve further its cash flow and liquidity and will update the market in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IAG-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de