Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6AJ ISIN: ES0177542018 Ticker-Symbol: INR 
Tradegate
30.03.20
14:41 Uhr
2,335 Euro
-0,001
-0,04 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,303
2,314
15:31
2,298
2,319
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IAG
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA2,335-0,04 %