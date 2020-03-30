Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 245.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 231.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 238.47p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---