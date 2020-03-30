Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H1J1 ISIN: US69329Y1047 Ticker-Symbol: PDL 
Tradegate
30.03.20
10:00 Uhr
2,395 Euro
-0,055
-2,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PDL BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDL BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,455
2,551
15:33
2,452
2,548
15:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PDL BIOPHARMA
PDL BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PDL BIOPHARMA INC2,395-2,24 %