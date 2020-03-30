getAbstract Offers Free Access to Online Library of Condensed Books and Reports During Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

22,000 easy to access books, articles and video summaries available

SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- getAbstract, the leading provider of online compressed knowledge, is providing news media, public and companies free access to its entire online library of 22,000 condensed books, articles, reports and videos until May 18, 2020, as a response to the current crisis.

getAbstract's vast library of resources along with its daily e-newsletter getContext and its new Journal provide accurate and timely information critical in reducing panic and helping people make sound decisions to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Its condensed books summarise key insights, themes and findings into an easy to read and understand format. For example, the library has extensive information on current pandemic research, implementation and management of virtual teams, and remote working leadership.

"This extraordinarily challenging time requires extraordinary measures - from media to thought leaders, company managers and employees. When misinformation about the coronavirus causes panic and unformed actions, a sound knowledge base is more important than ever. We want to help inform the ongoing news reporting and discussions, and help people make good, reason-based decisions," says Thomas Bergen, co-founder and CEO of getAbstract.

Free access until May 18, 2020