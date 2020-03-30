Promethera Biosciences SA, global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced a management team update. As of February 21st, Prof. Etienne Sokal, M.D., Ph.D., has stepped back from his operational role as Group CMO and will transition to the position of Chairman of Promethera's Scientific Medical Advisory Board and Senior Scientific Medical Advisor. The search for a successor is ongoing. The Company will present a new Group Chief Medical Officer in due time. In the meantime, William Macias, M.D., Ph.D. was appointed as interim CMO of Promethera. Dr. Macias has supported the company as a clinical consultant since 2019. He is located in Indianapolis, IN, USA. Dr. Macias brings extensive experience to the organization from multiple roles at Eli Lilly and Company and as a strategic management and drug development consultant.

"We sincerely thank Prof. Sokal, M.D., Ph.D. for his very substantial efforts over the last several years and his contributions to the scientific discoveries that led to the formation of Promethera. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with him under the new framework and in his new senior advisory role to Promethera" commented John Tchelingerian, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Promethera Group.

ABOUT PROMETHERA BIOSCIENCES (part of the PROMETHERAGroup)

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to bring patients life-saving treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. The Company has developed its cell therapy technologies by using allogeneic stem and progenitor liver cells. Promethera's lead clinical program, derived from its patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. The Company has strengthened its development portfolio by developing antibody technologies, such as the anti-TNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab to complement its therapeutics options. Promethera's team is composed of international experts operating in Belgium, USA, Japan Switzerland.

