Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Results of general meeting 30-March-2020 / 12:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 March 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 Urban Exposure Plc Results of general meeting Urban Exposure Plc (the "Company") announces that at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the results of the poll vote on each resolution were as follows: Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld That conditional upon the 80,217,410 36,222,554 15,670 passing of Resolution 2, the sale by the Company of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited to Honeycomb Holdings Limited on the terms of the agreement dated 10 March 2020 be approved ("Resolution 1"). That conditional upon the 80,217,410 36,222,554 15,670 passing of Resolution 1, the sale by the Company of Urban Exposure Amco Limited to the Founders on the terms of the agreement dated 10 March 2020 be approved ("Resolution 2"). Special Resolutions That conditional upon the 80,217,410 36,222,554 15,670 completion of both of the transactions contemplated by Resolution 1 and Resolution 2, the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM, be cancelled. That conditional upon the 80,211,350 36,222,554 21,730 completion of both of the transactions contemplated by Resolution 1 and Resolution 2, the name of the Company be changed to "Residential Property Finance Realisation Plc". All votes cast were proxy votes received in advance of the meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to the above. Accordingly, resolution 1 to approve the disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") and resolution 2 to approve the proposed disposal of Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("UE Amco") to Randeesh Sandhu, Daljit Sandhu, Victor Librae and Ravi Takhar (together, the "Founders") have been approved. Resolution 3, to approve the cancellation of admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "Cancellation") and resolution 4, to approve the change of name of the Company to "Residential Property Finance Realisation Plc" were not approved. As announced on 26 March 2020, the Company has received indication from HHL that, in light of current market conditions, HHL does not wish to proceed with the purchase of UE Lendco. The Company's position continues to be that it shall take all steps to be in a position to complete the sale and purchase of UE Lendco on the terms of the share purchase agreement among the Company, HHL and UE Amco dated 10 March 2020 (the "SPA") and reserves its position to take all measures, including, without limitation, seeking specific performance of HHL's obligations under the SPA. The sale of UE Amco to the Founders is conditional on completion of the sale of UE Lendco to HHL, and the sale of UE Amco will not take place until the sale of UE Lendco to HHL completes. The Company will make a further announcement, including in respect of the general meeting scheduled to be held at 12.00 p.m. on 28 April 2020, in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer Sam Dobbyn, Chief Financial Officer Jefferies (Financial adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)20 7029 8000 Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson William Brown Liberum (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8100 Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 55328 EQS News ID: 1010307 End of Announcement EQS News Service

