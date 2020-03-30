Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B75A ISIN: GB0001870228 Ticker-Symbol: CCV 
Stuttgart
30.03.20
12:17 Uhr
0,172 Euro
-0,021
-10,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAMBERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAMBERLIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHAMBERLIN
CHAMBERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHAMBERLIN PLC0,172-10,88 %