First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: FIRST QUANTUM PROVIDES NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND FILING OF ANNUAL DISCLOSURE AND REGULATORY DOCUMENTS

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on May 7 2020, at 09:30 am EDT online through the Company's website ( www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)) or directly at https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665 (https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665) and at Vantage Venues, 150 King St. West, 27th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5H 1J9, Canada.

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company's 2019 Annual Report and the 2020 Notice & Access Document, Combined Notice and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx).

UPDATED NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR SENTINEL AND ENTERPRISE

In addition, the Company also filed with Canadian securities regulators a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Trident Project which comprises the Sentinel Mine and the Enterprise development project. The purpose of this update is to document updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for the property, provide commentary on the current status of operations at Sentinel, especially in regard to the expected increase in copper ore processing capacity to 62 million tonnes per year with the inclusion of the fourth crusher and to provide an update on the proposed resumption of site development works at Enterprise and the concepts for commencement of nickel ore processing at some point in the future. The technical report has an effective date of December 31, 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) under First Quantum's profile.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President

Tel: +44 7802 721663

E-Mail: info@fqml.com