The "Medical Equipment Supplies Manufacturers (NORDIC) Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed overview of the Medical Equipment Supplies Manufacturers (NORDIC) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 90 companies, including GE VINGMED ULTRASOUND AS, WALLAC OY and HANTVERKSDESIGN I FOLKARNA AKTIEBOLAG.
This report covers activities such as medical, medical, equipment, healthcare, surgery and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The author's latest Medical Equipment Supplies Manufacturers (NORDIC) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
- See the market leaders
- Identify companies heading for failure
- Seek out the most attractive acquisition
- Analyse industry trends
- Benchmark their own financial performance
Using the author's exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Medical Equipment Supplies Manufacturers (NORDIC) report will tell you that 12 companies have a declining financial rating, while 16 have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 90 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:
- A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
- A written summary highlighting key performance issues
Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Medical Equipment Supplies Manufacturers (NORDIC) market.
This section includes:
- Best Trading Partners
- Sales Growth Analysis
- Profit Analysis
- Market Size
- Rankings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbw5la
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005363/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900