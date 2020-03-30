Calliditas Moves its Annual General Meeting 2020 to June 25

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has decided to move its Annual General Meeting 2020 to June 25, 2020.

The Annual Report for 2019 is expected to be published on April 28, 2020.

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Calliditas

Email: renee.lucander@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46 722 52 10 06

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46 703 11 99 60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

