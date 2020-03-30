Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals, Inc. applauds the use of CBD during the Coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Hemp Naturals Naturals, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPMM) is a developmental stage company that plans to research, develop, acquire and sell products containing CBD, including CBD infused Gummies, CBD infused tinctures, and many more CBD products currently being developed announced today that it is supportive of an article which suggests the best use of CBD during the coronavirus outbreak. More information can be found in this 420 Intel article: "How to Best Use CBD During the Coronavirus Outbreak".

Please see the 420 Intel article below:

"As the world slows down and many people go on lockdown, using CBD oil can be a beneficial tool to promote balance and wellness in you, your family members, and even your pet.

It's clear that we as a human community have not experienced anything quite like what we are facing today. While there have been mass epidemics in the past, the newest coronavirus (COVID-19) has us all collectively taking a pause and learning new ways to take care of ourselves.

During this period of social distancing, self-care is more important than ever. While staying connected through phone calls, social media, and apps like Facetime can prove to be very helpful for mental well being, we want to share a few ways CBD oil can promote health and wellness during these particularly tough times.

How You Can Benefit from Daily Servings of CBD Oil

Everyone is feeling the ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in ways small and large. With the weight of self-isolation, disruptions to many work schedules, and the uneasiness that comes with daily news updates, it's no wonder we're all feeling a bit unbalanced.

In the midst of all of this, slowing down and putting our health first right now is paramount. You may need to take a step back, limit distractions, and focus on healthy behaviors like meditation, exercise, journaling, sleep, nutritious eating, and limiting screen time.

Adding CBD oil to your everyday self-care routine can also prove to be a highly effective and efficient way to encourage balance in your life right now. CBD oil is an all-natural, non-intoxicating extract of the common hemp plant that provides your body with the balancing benefits of CBD and a wide array of beneficial plant-based nutrients that support a complete diet.

CBD helps naturally promote homeostasis by providing support to your body's endocannabinoid system, a major regulatory network responsible for maintaining homeostasis so that functions can perform more optimally. A long list of functions is kept in check by a well-operating endocannabinoid system, helping you feel better every day.

As you face the unique challenges of this unprecedented time, we have developed a list of ways CBD oil can benefit you while you stay in, stay connected, and stay healthy.

Promoting Balance During These Unsteady Times

Let's be honest, remaining calm during a pandemic when food shelves are empty and work is on hold is a challenge, period. In other words, if you're finding it challenging to stay centered, you are not alone.

By stimulating your endocannabinoid system, CBD oil can naturally promote a sense of balance in the body. A more efficient endocannabinoid system positively impacts various functions, including mood.

It's important to point out here that CBD oil, when derived from hemp, doesn't have any intoxicating properties, so you're not going to experience anything like a "couch-lock" effect. Consumers who regularly use CBD oil often report that they feel "a sense of calm" or "more centered" over time.

If you're looking for a type of CBD oil to help encourage overall balance, try a higher-concentrated product like our RSHO® Blue Label Pure CBD Oil packaged in a convenient oral applicator or our RSHO® Gold Label CBD Oil Liquid. Both can be placed under the tongue for the fastest absorption or added to foods to be absorbed through the digestive system.

Once you ingest the pure CBD oil or CBD oil liquid, the CBD will interact with cannabinoid receptors throughout your body, stimulating your endocannabinoid system and promoting whole-body wellness and homeostasis.

Nourishing Your Regularly-Washed Dry Hands

Yep, we are all back in preschool again when it comes to washing hands. The Center for Disease Control is telling us to do it and do it right this time. Clean hands save lives is the message, and we are on board. But the "wet, lather, scrub, rinse, dry" protocol can take a toll on your hands. And if you've been regularly using hand sanitizers made with harsh alcohol, there is no doubt your hands could use some CBD oil goodness.

CBD oil offers many skincare benefits including nourishing, moisturizing, and rejuvenating the skin. That's right- not all CBD oil has to be ingested or inhaled. A CBD topical is more focused and targeted in delivering its natural balancing and wellness effects. When applied to the skin, CBD never reaches your bloodstream but instead interacts with cannabinoid receptors just below the skin's surface, allowing you to direct the extract's powerful benefits right to where they're needed.

At HempMeds®, some of our most popular CBD skincare products contain ingredients like beeswax, lavender, cedarwood, and camphora essential oils to nourish the skin.

To find some tender love for your hands, check out our RSHO® CBD Oil Salve (50 mg CBD) and our HempMeds® Hydrating & Soothing Hemp Body Lotion (100 mg CBD).

Combatting Restless Nights with Sleep Support

One of the top ways to promote and maintain good health is sleep. If a worldwide pandemic isn't keeping you up at night, hats off to you. For the others who are finding it challenging to get a restful sleep at night, following healthy sleep habits like a mindful strategy shortly before bedtime (yoga, deep breathing, meditation) and reducing screen time is key.

CBD oil naturally promotes better rest at night by supporting balance in the body through its influence on the body's endocannabinoid system. While CBD oil doesn't have any sedation effects, a more efficient EC system positively impacts all the body's regular functions, including sleep habits.

To promote a restful night, check out HempMeds® Sleep Support Capsules, powered by our naturally potent CBD extract and paired with natural sleep-promoting ingredients like passionflower, L-Tryptophan, chamomile, and melatonin to promote healthy sleep patterns.

You can also deliver small servings of CBD oil to your system with Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops CBD Oil Tinctures, available in vanilla, strawberry, and tangerine flavors.

Promoting a Balanced Immune System

During a viral outbreak, people tend to be more aware of their own physical health. Leading to questions like, was that just a cough? Or, what does this sore throat really mean? The immune system is always an important element of health, but in a time like this, its importance is magnified.

There is no evidence that CBD oil can cure COVID-19, but with its spectrum of cannabinoids and nutrients, it can be a beneficial aspect in supporting a balanced immune system. A well-operating endocannabinoid system keeps the immune system in check, thus promoting a balanced immune response and better health.

If you're looking to use CBD oil to promote immune system support, consider our Immune Support Capsules, made with natural vegan immune-supportive ingredients like turmeric root, black pepper, and our high-quality CBD oil. Another good option is our RSHO® Green Label Liquid, which delivers the exciting natural benefits of raw CBD oil in a convenient liquid form.

Keep Your Pet Balanced

Many people are on lockdown, forced to work from home and avoid social interactions. Having a pet to love and feel the love from, especially during social distancing, is known to be an incredible advantage for mental wellness.

Amid the Coronavirus, many pet owners have more access to spending time with pets. While this can be awesome for some pets, schedule changes and tension in pet owners can lead to challenges for our furry friends. The good news, hemp oil can be beneficial for pets too.

In the same way CBD supports your endocannabinoid system, the cannabinoid can also stimulate a dog or cat's endocannabinoid system and encourage wellness. CBD's influence on the endocannabinoid system promotes pets' cardiovascular function, supports healthy joints, encourages neurological health and emotional behavior, helps maintain stamina, and promotes healthy skin and coat.

To offer your pet extra love, check out our Hemp for Pets™ Relaxation Soft Chews made with full-spectrum hemp oil plus naturally-calming ingredients like chamomile, thiamine, L-tryptophan, and ginger to help ease your dog's nerves during unsettling situations. For your cat, try Hemp for Pets™ Soft Baked Cat Chews.

Safety Tips for Using CBD During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Hopefully, you know now a little more of the ways CBD oil can benefit you during this challenging period of time.

Even with this knowledge, there are some safety tips you'll want to keep in mind as you use CBD oil to reduce their risk of coronavirus transmission.

Before and after use, it's a good idea to thoroughly wash the outside of your CBD oil bottles and their lids.

If you're using a CBD oil tincture, be careful to not allow the end of the dropper to touch the inside of your mouth.

If you generally share a CBD oil tincture or other product with a family member or roommate, you may want to each have your own until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Wash your hands before taking a CBD oil capsule to avoid transmitting anything from your hands onto the capsule.

With pure CBD oil, it's best to apply the CBD oil from the oral applicator onto a spoon, rather than applying the oil directly into your mouth from the syringe.

If you vape CBD, be sure to regularly wash your CBD vaporizers with isopropyl alcohol and do not share your vape pen with friends or family members."

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

