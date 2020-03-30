Noted security expert to accelerate research on new threat trends and comprehensive protection methods

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the appointment of Candid Wüest as Vice President of Cyber Protection Research at Acronis. Wüest will lead accelerated research into the latest trends in the threat landscape and new protection methods designed to continuously enhance the world's most innovative cyber protection solutions.

In his role at Acronis, Wüest will be the technical lead for the Acronis Cyber Protection Operation Centers (CPOC) EMEA, defining and leading research projects on new IT threats, and defining the strategy for the security response team. He and his team will also perform malware trend analysis, generating recommendations for clients and Acronis' product development teams that will influence future product capabilities. Under Wüest's leadership, Acronis will continue to extend the functionality of its products and services, addressing the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of all data, applications, and systems (SAPAS).

"Wüest brings incredibly strong security leadership and an absolute wealth of experience to our cyber protection team. His deep knowledge and innate understanding of the security needed to underpin not only the entire Acronis product range but the security of our global customers will propel our business into the future. Under Wüest's management, we'll continue to build our team and extend our global leadership in cyber protection," said Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei "SB" Beloussov.

Wüest has extensive experience in the field of IT security accumulated during the past 20 years. Prior to joining Acronis, he was the lead Threat Researcher at the global Symantec Security Response team and, prior to that role, analyzed computer viruses for the Symantec Anti-Malware Lab in Dublin. Wüest has also held key positions with the Global Security Analyzing Lab of IBM Research in Rüschlikon. Wüest holds a Master in Computer Science degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH).

Wüest is a security advisor for the Swiss federal government on cyber protection of critical infrastructure, a member of the Defcon Switzerland Board and organizer of the Area41 Conference. He's won multiple industry awards, holds several security patents, and has authored numerous books, white papers, threat reports, and articles. As a result of his cutting-edge work, Wüest is a respected security conference speaker who will now represent Acronis in local and global professional groups and organizations.

Wüest will also share his insights through white papers and security briefings. His overall mission will remain to contribute to global IT security initiatives and ensure the continual enhancement and accelerated adoption of Acronis Cyber Protection products and services, including Acronis Cyber Protect, by MSP and enterprise clients.

"It's now clear that traditional backup and security practices are ineffective against modern threats, which means the world needs modern cyber protection. I am excited to play an important role in the world's most vibrant cyber protection company, and look forward to enhancing the security capabilities of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions, helping MSPs grow their business and making clients CyberFit," said Wüest.

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications all at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages.

