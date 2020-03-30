Anzeige
30.03.2020
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - February 2020

PR Newswire

London, March 30

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

30 March 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of February 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139102/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2020_02__pd.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited

