Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Dr. Michael Andrews and Mr. John Carlile as officers of the Company and the appointment of Ms. Rafaela Vartuli as Corporate Communications Manager.

Michael Andrews has relinquished his responsibilities as President and Chief Operating Officer in order to focus on his other business activities. Those responsibilities have been assumed by the Company's Chairman, John Proust.

John Carlile has relinquished his responsibilities as Executive Vice-President in order to focus on his other business activities.

The Company would like to thank Dr. Andrews and Mr. Carlile for their roles as officers and looks forward to their continuing contributions as directors of Japan Gold.

The Company further announces that it has retained Rafaela Vartuli as Corporate Communications Manager.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. Japan Gold has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. Japan Gold holds a portfolio of 30 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and Japan Gold has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

