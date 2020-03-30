Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2020
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, March 30, 2020 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A.") announced today that it will now hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2020. The AGM was initially scheduled to be held on May 5, 2020.

Millicomwill take appropriate measures to ensure that the AGM is conducted in accordance with recommendations from authorities regarding COVID-19 and all applicable laws.

Millicomwill publish the convening notice for the AGM no less than 30 days before the new AGM date.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed around 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting_033020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9451f31-91db-4cbb-83dd-f9c0b214225d)
