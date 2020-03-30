Powered by prominent gaming operator Aspire Global, Betiton brings all your gaming preferences together on a single, easy-to-navigate website

Betiton, a newly-launched iGaming megabrand, promises to transform the world of online gambling by providing all your gaming needs on one website.

"Betiton.com players do not need to hold accounts on other gambling websites, because we offer all they are looking for," Betiton CEO and co-founder Arnaud Serour, who has over 15 years' experience in the iGaming industry, says.

More than just an online casino and sports betting site

With a sleek design and simple-to-use navigation, especially on mobile devices, Betiton provides all gaming products including casino games, sports betting, and bingo on a single platform, which can be easily accessed by phone, tablet/desktop.

Launched in early March on the Aspire Global platform, a leading Stockholm-listed gaming operator, Betiton is far more than just another online casino.

Along with traditional favorites like slots, roulette, blackjack and poker, Betiton also offers a variety of sports betting, from football and basketball to horse and greyhound racing, with a host of additional gambling verticals to follow later this year.

Who does Betiton.com appeal to?

Although Betiton launched less than a month ago, it can already boast a global reach. The platform is available in multiple languages and its Spanish-language website is specifically tailored to gamblers in Chile.

Players can open accounts in several different currencies, including US dollars, Euros, and Chilean pesos (CLP). Featuring an easy deposit/withdrawal mechanism (no transaction fees on withdrawals), Betiton accepts most major methods for both payment and withdrawals.

Newcomers will receive generous bonus welcome packages (including a bonus of up to CLP112,500 on the first deposit and 150 free spins), while VIPs will be provided with dedicated account managers and other attractive perks, such as tangible gifts and monthly cashback.

At Betiton, excellent customer support is guaranteed, with a dedicated support team on hand seven days a week to provide gamblers with any assistance they need. With a view to ensuring maximum security, Betiton employs the latest encryption technology to transfer user data to our firewall-protected server.

Owned by Sharp Connection Ltd., Betiton holds gaming licenses from the Malta Gambling Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, two of the world's most respected gaming authorities.

Contacts:

Arnaud Serour

Co-founder and CEO Betiton

+356-9931-6389

arnaud@sharp-connection.com