Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909846 ISIN: US86183P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 2GX 
Frankfurt
30.03.20
08:08 Uhr
14,445 Euro
-0,870
-5,68 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,630
14,720
15:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STONERIDGE INC14,445-5,68 %