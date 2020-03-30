

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has issued a domestic travel warning to residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut citing the extensive community transmission of coronavirus or COVID -19 in these states.



The CDC's domestic travel advisory for these states comes after President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was considering a mandatory enforced quarantine and travel ban for New York, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, calling the areas hotspots for the virus. The President on March 29 extended the country's COVID-19 travel guidelines for four more weeks.



In a statement, the health agency urged residents in these states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days starting last Saturday. The warning excludes employees of critical infrastructure industries, including trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply, among others.



The CDC noted that the employees of critical infrastructure have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.



The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory, the agency said. The CDC on Friday upgraded the whole country to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, which is the highest level.



Meanwhile, the Governors of the three states have already issued 'stay-at-home' order for the residents and asked to avoid non-essential travel, along with at least 27 other states. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 20 mandated that 100 percent of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.



The New York tri-state area comprising New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is considered to be the epicenter of Covid-19 in the U.S.



In U.S. alone, more than 140,000 are affected by the covid-19 virus, while the death is nearly 2500. Across the world, more than 728,000 people are infected with the coronavirus and more than 34,500 are dead.



