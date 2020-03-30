Focus on Aesthetics and Durability to Drive Demand Within Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care: Transparency Market Research

- Packaging solutions for the cosmetics industry need to encapsulate several factors such as cost, aesthetics, safety, and durability

- A large population of people relies on the use of personal care products for their daily grooming. Manufacturers are, therefore, required to follow high standards of packaging that fit the needs of the consumers

ALBANY, New York, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The past decade has witnessed an upsurge in the consumption of cosmetic products, and has created growth spaces within the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. Several companies have entered the global cosmetics industry, and are making extensive efforts to establish their foothold in this industry. The success of these new vendors relies on a range of factors pertaining to product packaging, sales channels, customer demands, and retailing efficiency. Cosmetic products continue to attract the attention of the young population. Marketers and packaging entities play with the psyche of the customers by using attractive, appealing, and compelling packaging modules. In the current times, retail outlets are glutted with several brands of cosmetics that are readily bought by the younger population.

The total worth of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care products was valued at US$ 145.4 million in 2018. It is estimated that this market would expand at a formidable CAGR of 7.8% over the period between 2019 and 2027. The unprecedented need for improved cosmetic products has played a critical role in driving sales across this market.

Product Differentiation as a Crucial Element of Market Growth

Various grades and types of cosmetic products are manufactured across the industry. These products are required to have distinguished packaging in order to differentiate them from one another.

Anti-aging products have glutted the market, and it is crucial to pack these products using distinct packaging collaterals that distinguish them from other cosmetics.

The rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products shall aid the growth of the global market. Organic products come in distinct packages that are watermarked with 'green' logos and sustainability marks.

Strict regulations with regard to provision of product information on packages shall also play a defining role in driving sales across the market.

Get comprehensive insights about various trends and opportunities prevailing in the Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application - Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging; Function - Protection & Security, Indication, Track & Trace, Authenticity; Product - Active Packaging, Smart & Intelligent Packaging; End Use - Skin Care, Hair Care, Make up, Nail Care, Perfumes, Others) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027 at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/active-smart-intelligent-packaging-market.html

Changing Packaging Standards across the Cosmetics Industry

The cosmetics industry has transformed into a sophisticated domain that continually embraces new technologies and grabs on to new opportunities. Several manufacturers have used data tools, analytics, and surveys to understand the propensities of the consumers. These manufacturers found that a large population of people is compelled into buying a cosmetic product with distinct packaging styles. Therefore, new-age manufacturers are using attractive designs and colours to market their products across key regions. Some of the leading drivers of demand within the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market are:

Perfumes are the most sought-after personal grooming product that attracts humongous demand from both men and women. The mark of sophistication associated with perfumes compels manufacturers to follow distinct packaging standards.

Safety is also an important factor that necessitates the use of smart packaging solutions. Active packaging ensures that a package can resist shock while being transported.

Several manufactures agree that the use of active and smart packaging technologies reduces time and labour. Therefore, operational and financial efficiency is an important dynamic of market growth.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=766

Sluggish Pace of Digital and Technological Transformation to Hamper Market Growth

Several countries are deprived of intelligent packaging technologies that can expedite the process of packaging and time-to-market. This poses a threat to the growth of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market for cosmetic and personal care products.

The reluctance of local and regional manufacturers to shift from traditional packaging technologies to new and advanced technologies could also hamper market growth.

Analyze Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market: Competitive Tracking

Packaging solutions for cosmetic products need to combine aesthetics, durability, and strength. Therefore, leading vendors focus on positioning their solutions along the aforementioned lines. Some of the key players are LCR Hallcrest LLC, 3M Company, Thin Film Electronics ASA., Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, CCL Industries Inc., and Coveris Holdings S.A.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/766

The global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market is segmented by:

Application

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Function

Protection & Security

Indication

Track & Trace

Authenticity

Product

Active Packaging

Smart & Intelligent Packaging

End Use

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make up

Nail Care

Perfumes

Others

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Sustainable Packaging Market - Initiatives taken by sustainable packaging manufacturers to use environmental friendly packaging materials and technology in packaging products, has been supported by various organizations as well as governments. Sustainable packaging manufacturers are looking towards developing biodegradable plastics that will reduce carbon footprint. With a growing demand for a sustainability driven world, packaging experts and consumer products companies are focusing on "green packaging".

Healthcare Packaging Market - Healthcare packaging is one such lucrative end-use segment of the packaging industry, which has been on an incremental growth path, given the influence of doorstep delivery on consumers. As the scale of innovation shifts towards a higher range in the healthcare industry, with the advent of customized-drug development, healthcare packaging manufacturers step up their efforts to devise solutions, competent enough to handle drugs in even small batches.

Pre-press for Packaging Market - Growing consumer affinity toward innovative and attractive packaging, coupled with advances in flexographic and digital printing, are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the pre-press for packaging market close to the US$ 5 billion figure by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027).

Vacuum Packaging Market - The changing lifestyle and growing preference for packaged food has grown the demand for vacuum packaging. Vacuum packaging helps in providing better shelf life, better flexibility, and portability for the food. Nowadays, more than 20% of the manufacturers have started using vacuum packaging. In addition, the players in the market introduce innovative solutions to meet the functional requirements of various end-user, especially in the food and beverages segment.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg