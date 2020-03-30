C O R R E C T I O N -- Axon

In the news release, Police Body-Worn Video Supplier, Axon, Gives Away Vital Digital Evidence Tools to Police Forces in England and Wales in Fight Against COVID-19, issued 30-Mar-2020 by Axon over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the first paragraph, first sentence, the link for "Axon Citizen" was changed from https://www.axon.com/products/axon-citizen to https://uk.axon.com/products/mobile-apps/citizen/, and in the second paragraph, last sentence, www.axon.com/joinforces was changed to https://uk.axon.com/joinforces, as originally issued inadvertently. Also, in the sixth paragraph, the link for "Evidence.com" was changed from http://evidence.com/ to https://uk.axon.com/products/software/axon-evidence/. The complete, corrected release follows:

Police Body-Worn Video Supplier, Axon, Gives Away Vital Digital Evidence Tools to Police Forces in England and Wales in Fight Against COVID-19

First responders can now use Axon Citizen to collect, manage and share community digital evidence whilst maintaining social distance

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), and its United Kingdom subsidiary, Axon Public Safety UK, announced today that, in the interest of public health, it is providing access to the full feature set of Axon Citizen and Axon Communities to police forces across England and Wales at no cost this year. This is being offered to every agency that is not currently using the digital evidence platform.

With this tool, officers can gather digital evidence from the community by sending a personalised link via text message or email from Axon's digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence, or the Axon Capture mobile app. This eliminates the need for in-person interaction and helps to minimise officer exposure to COVID-19. Agencies can learn more at https://uk.axon.com/joinforces.

Whether officers are being asked to stay home or respond to calls in their community, Axon is proud to offer a solution that allows officers to continue to do their jobs whilst still maintaining social distance. Providing widespread access to Axon Citizen will enable more agencies to realise the benefits of securely collecting, managing and sharing digital evidence on one platform. Service for Axon customers who already have access to Axon Citizen will not be affected - they will continue to receive monthly software upgrades and access to the wider Axon Evidence platform that is constantly improving and adding new features.

"Our mission has always been to protect life. By enabling virtual evidence collection, we can immediately help first responders and public safety officials reduce their exposure to COVID-19," says Axon's CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We're providing agencies around the world open access to Axon Citizen during this crisis so officers can avoid collecting digital files in person."

Today, officers may interact with members of the public to collect digital evidence like photos, videos or other data. But during the current period of social distancing, these interactions for non-urgent evidence collection can put officers and citizens at risk. Axon Citizen radically simplifies evidence collection and allows officers to collect and manage community evidence from a mobile or desktop device. The intuitive interface allows critical evidence to be securely submitted into Axon Evidence in three clicks, where the software's features can be used to easily create a chain of custody and assess, catalog and search footage.

Before this emergency access programme, Axon Citizen was available only to Evidence.com Pro license customers and Officer Safety Plan 7+ customers, or as a separate purchase.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This programme is an emergency measure intended to help public safety forces deploy the Axon mobile evidence sharing platform to assist with social distancing measures that are critically important both to slowing the spread of the pandemic and to minimising officer exposure potential on duty. This programme does not imply discounts, retroactive or prospective, to existing service contracts.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 465,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Citizen, Axon Evidence, Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: twitter.com/axon_UK

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors:

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Contact:

Charlotte Phillips

Crest Advisory (on behalf of Axon Public Safety UK)

Charlotte.phillips@crestadvisory.com

07900 992481 OR Press@Axon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139105/Axon_Citizen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/231466/axon_logo.jpg