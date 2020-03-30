The "Market Spotlight: Esophageal Cancer (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the esophageal cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.
Companies Mentioned
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- Innovent Biologics
- Merck Co
- Pinnacle Biologics
- Roche
Key Takeaways
- The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were 488,800 incident cases of esophageal cancer worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 534,700 incident cases by 2026.
- Incidence is higher in males compared to females, and is highest in the Asia region. Merck Co's Keytruda and Pinnacle Biologics' Photofrin are the only marketed drugs for esophageal cancer. These drugs are administered via the intravenous route.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for esophageal cancer are in Phase II. Therapies in development for esophageal cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered intravenously, while two drugs are being tested in an oral formulation.
- The only high-impact upcoming event in the esophageal cancer space is topline Phase III trial results for Opdivo. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 41.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.3 years in the overall oncology space.
- There have been eight licensing and asset acquisition deals involving esophageal cancer drugs during 2015-20. The $1,456m drug development collaboration agreement signed in 2015 between Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics to support the development and potential commercialization of at least three cancer treatments was the largest deal.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for esophageal cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 91% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 9% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of esophageal cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the esophageal cancer space is dominated by completed trials. Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for esophageal cancer, with 91 trials.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for esophageal cancer, followed by Roche.
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Endoscopic Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (September 30, 2019)
- Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (January 14, 2019)
- Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (January 9, 2019)
- Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (November 14, 2018)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Keytruda Adds Esophageal Cancer Indication
- Chugai Acquires Selected Rights to Oncolys' Telomelysin
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- BeiGene Picks Up Asia Rights To Leap's Lead DKK1 Antibody
- Deals Shaping The Medical Industry, October 2019
PARENT PATENTS
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors By Status
- Sponsors By Phase
- Recent Events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription Information
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of esophageal cancer, 2017-26
Figure 2: Incident cases of esophageal cancer, by gender, 2017
Figure 3: Overview of pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer in the US
Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer, by company
Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer, by drug type
Figure 6: Pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer, by classification
Figure 7: Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (September 30, 2019): Phase III ATTRACTION-3
Figure 8: Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (January 14, 2019): Phase III KEYNOTE-181
Figure 9: Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (January 9, 2019): Phase III ATTRACTION-3
Figure 10: Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (November 14, 2018): Phase III KEYNOTE-181
Figure 11: Key upcoming events in esophageal cancer
Figure 12: Probability of success in the esophageal cancer pipeline
Figure 13: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in esophageal cancer, 2015-20
Figure 14: Parent patents in esophageal cancer
Figure 15: Clinical trials in esophageal cancer
Figure 16: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in esophageal cancer
Figure 17: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in esophageal cancer
Figure 18: Trial locations in esophageal cancer
Figure 19: Esophageal cancer trials status
Figure 20: Esophageal cancer trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Incident cases of esophageal cancer, 2017-26
Table 2: Marketed drugs for esophageal cancer
Table 3: Pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer in the US
Table 4: Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (September 30, 2019)
Table 5: Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (January 14, 2019)
Table 6: Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (January 9, 2019)
Table 7: Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (November 14, 2018)
