With effect from March 31, 2020, the subscription rights in Bambuser AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 09, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BUSER TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014262069 Order book ID: 193706 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 31, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Bambuser AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 16, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BUSER BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014262077 Order book ID: 193707 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB