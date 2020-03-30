Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV 30-March-2020 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/03/2020) of GBP36.91m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/03/2020) of GBP21.06m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 101.03p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 95.99p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 93.00p Premium / (Discount) to (7.95)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.27p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 103.00p Premium to NAV (5.74)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 27/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 55344 EQS News ID: 1010457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

