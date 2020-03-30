Increasing Demand for Commercial Aircrafts to Propel Sales of Remote Electronic Unit Market Worth US$3.5 Bn by 2027 end, finds TMR

Remote electronic unit are primarily used for spacecraft and aircraft platforms for several applications such as fuel systems, ice protection systems, control surfaces, and landing gear among others

The market for remote electronic unit is expected to witness a decent growth in coming years with expanding aviation sector across the globe

ALBANY, New York, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that talks about the working dynamics and the growth prospects of the global remote electronic unit market. The research report sheds light on the key driving factors, prominent segments, notable growth inhibitors, and geographical and competitive landscape of the global remote electronic unit market.

According to the research report, the global market for remote electronic unit is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~4% over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The valuation of the market was nearly US$2.7 Bn in 2019. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is expected to reach around US$3.5 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market - Key Takeaways

Based on platform, the segment of aircraft remains the most dominant one in the global market.

Rapidly expanding aviation industry and increasing deliveries of aircrafts across the globe are some of the key reasons behind the growth of the segment, which is expected to reach a valuation worth US$2.8 Bn by 2027 end.

by 2027 end. The segment of spacecraft is expected to witness a sluggish growth and only accounts one fifth of the entire market revenue.

The segment is projected to witness a CAGR of ~3% over the course of the given period of forecast.

In the near future both the end use segments i.e. commercial and governmental are projected to witness promising growth opportunities.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market - Key Driving Factors

In recent years, there has been a tremendous growth in the global passenger aircraft traffic, which ultimately has helped in the development of the aircraft segment of the remote electronic unit market.

Increasing demand for light weight flight control systems and fuel-efficient aircrafts have also helped in driving the growth of the global market.

With advancements in the aviation tech across the globe, there are several lucrative growth opportunities for the applications of remote electronic units. This too has helped in the development of the market.

An emerging trend in the market is to improve the stability and handling capacities with the help of fly by wire systems.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market - Key Growth Inhibitors

Several national aviation regulators have put down different mandates and directives for aircraft sustainability as per their requirements. This has created a lack of universal standard for these systems.

Strict restrictions about airworthiness and delay in periodic licenses, approvals, and certifications are some of the other key factors that are inhibiting the growth of the global remote electronic unit market.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market - Geographical Outlook

North America is the most dominant regional segment of the global remote electronic unit market and accounted of around 40% of the overall market share in 2018.

The regional segment is expected to reach valuation worth US$1.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

by the end of 2027. Asia Pacific is expected to show a CAGR of ~4% for the given period of forecast.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market - Key Players

Key players operating in the global remote electronic unit market are BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A., Moog Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Becker Avionics GmbH, and CRISA.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market: Segmentation

Remote Electronic Unit Market by Platform

Spacecraft

Aircraft (Large Commercial, Business Jets, and Military)

Remote Electronic Unit Market by Application

Flight Control Surface

Landing Gear

Fuel Systems

Ice Protection Systems

Others

Remote Electronic Unit Market by End Use

Government

Commercial

Remote Electronic Unit Market by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Remote Electronic Unit Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Croatia



Greece



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



ANZ



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

