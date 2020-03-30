TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Company Update

30 March 2020



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey, as a closed-ended investment company on 12 February 2014. The Company's shares were listed with a Premium Listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") on 10 March 2014.





Re: Company Update



Company Update

The credit market has endured significant volatility over the past month as market participants have reacted to the economic uncertainty brought about by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Forced and indiscriminate selling has resulted in unprecedented volatility that in turn has created the opportunity to source assets that have been otherwise unavailable to investors for almost a decade. The higher yields available for selective credits in the current market have enabled the Board of Directors of the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund to approve the issue of 20.9m new shares to meet specific investor demand. The estimated mark-to-market yield of the portfolio as at Close of Business 25th March 2020 is 13.01% based on NAV (gross, GBP hedged, current yield-to-worst).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the amount originally invested.





For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:



Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000



Hugh Jonathan



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:



John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900



Alistair Wilson



