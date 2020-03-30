The hand tools market is expected to grow by USD 2.62 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005440/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Hand Tools Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rapidly growing construction market is one of the key drivers anticipated to boost the hand tools market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction market can be attributed to the rising housing industry, particularly, in the advanced economies including the US. Thus, rising investments in the residential construction industry are likely to boost the growth of the hand tools market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40224

As per Technavio, the introduction of ergonomically designed hand tools will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Hand Tools Market: Introduction Of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on deploying innovative technologies to design hand tools to improve the operational efficiency of commercial and industrial facilities. Professionals using hand tools prefer ergonomically designed hand tools that are light in weight and have a cushioned grip to strengthen the hold of the tool. These tools improve the comfort of the users and reduce the limitations associated with hand tools. Furthermore, organizations such as OSHA and ANSI have also implemented regulations pertaining to the design and features of hand tools. These regulations further encourage vendors to design ergonomic hand tools, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing M&A activities and strategic alliances, growing sales of hand tools through online platforms, and surging use of hand tools for DIY activities are a few other factors that will boost the hand tools market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hand Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hand tools market by Application (general-purpose, metal-cutting, and others), End-user (industrial and household), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The use of hand tools in domestic applications, apart from industrial use, is rising in APAC. The rising demand for residential and commercial buildings, owing to the strong GDP growth and high disposable income, in the region is another factor increasing the use of hand tools. The rising manufacturing and industrial sectors will significantly influence the hand tools market growth in APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005440/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/