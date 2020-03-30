Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement for a banking company. This success story explains how Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped a banking company to boost customer satisfaction and retention, while at the same time reduce annual operating costs by $7 million.

A banking company based out of North America, faced difficulties in adjusting quickly to the market changes, not just in terms of technology but also in operations and other facets of the industry. Also, due to the lack of insights into the latest technologies and market trends, the client faced challenges in delivering the level of services that consumers demanded, especially with regard to technology. As a result, the company witnessed a huge loss in its profit margins. The client, therefore, wanted to analyze the US banking market changes, identify competitors' strategies, evaluate the changing landscape for lending and payments mechanisms, and keep pace with industry developments. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Our Approach

Analyzed the current market landscape and identified the right scale of opportunities

Compared the client's offerings with that of the top companies in the US banking industry

Assessed changes in emerging regulations in the US banking sector

Analyzed customers' changing needs and demands

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the banking company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to evaluate the right scale of opportunities, understand the impact of emerging regulations, and analyze the changing landscape for lending and payments mechanisms.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was able to:

Adopt a customer-centric business model and deliver the level of service that consumers demanded

Identify the security and operational threats and build a more advanced information security system

Acquire new customers and retain valuable ones

Reduce manual processing through automation of critical tasks

Boost customer satisfaction and reduce annual operating costs by $7 million

