Following a successful beta trial, Tendo releases its full self-serve skills passport to equip frontline workers with work-based credentials.

Tendo, a skills passport for frontline workers, today announced the launch of its full self-service product after a successful beta trial and initial funding from Bethnal Green Ventures. By using Tendo, employees own a trusted, portable record of their hours and skills, while employers have a means of incentivising skill progression and reliability.

Tendo works on a two-way ledger, meaning that employee data is only stored when it has been verified by both the individual and their manager. Records consist of hours worked and skills demonstrated, universal data among all employers. Tendo serves as a "virtual handshake" that provides tangible proof of work done to formally recognise the contribution of the employee.

By putting employers and employees on the same page, Tendo creates a way for employees to receive real, long-lasting assets to increase the value of loyalty. This skills passport also provides a place to inform personalised training for each employee, enhancing the learning and development opportunity for employers.

"We launched Tendo to improve economic certainty for workers who perform frontline services. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, workforce shortages were growing in many vital roles in the UK," says Will Ross, the founder of Tendo. "We need to identify a way to better recognise workers that are fundamental to running our societies, and now is a good time to do this."

Businesses that rely on the high performance of their frontline workforce need to increase the appeal of critical roles. In the UK, the Institute for Public Policy Research calculates that an additional 350,000 social care workers are needed by 2028. Meanwhile the Road Haulage Association states that 70,000 heavy goods vehicles drivers need to join the workforce by 2025.

Tendo is available as a web app at app.tendo.com and is free for employees. Business accounts starting from £2 per user after a 90-day trial.

About Tendo

Tendo is a software company based in London, UK and was founded by Will Ross in 2018. Its skills passport serves as a way to increase the visibility of frontline workers, and to provide tangible recognition for work done.

